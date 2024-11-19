Qatar PM, UAE President Discuss Bilateral Ties And Global Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 19.

At the beginning of the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of good and happiness to HH the UAE President and continued progress and prosperity to the UAE people.

Meanwhile, HH the UAE President entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH the Amir and further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues, stressing the importance of intensifying ceasefire efforts to achieve a comprehensive calm and avert a wider Middle East conflagration to safeguard regional security and stability.