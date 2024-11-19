Impulso.Space Expands Strategic Collaboration With D-Orbit In Multi-Mission, Multi-Satellite Launch Contract

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Impulso USA Corp. is excited to announce the signing of a multi-mission launch services contract with D-Orbit, reinforcing a longstanding collaboration that continues to elevate the scope of end-to-end space solutions. This agreement also includes multiple satellite launches as part of upcoming SpaceX Transporter Rideshare missions, with Impulso providing comprehensive mission management services, including all logistical and technical support, from their state-of-the-art facility in Florida.

Building upon the success of previous D-Orbit launch campaigns, Impulso will provide D-Orbit with an integrated suite of services at its Melbourne facility that streamline every phase of the launch journey. Beyond standard launch preparation, Impulso's end-to-end solutions include payload processing, integration, secure storage, in-house launch campaigns, and required launch capacity for satellite delivery in orbit. This comprehensive support empowers D-Orbit to operate with enhanced flexibility and efficiency across its missions.

In addition to full-service launch campaigns, Impulso offers essential shipment and secure storage solutions, helping D-Orbit reduce the time and cost associated with transporting equipment for each launch. This collaborative approach optimizes mission readiness and ensures continuity for D-Orbit's expanding range of missions.

"We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with D-Orbit in supporting the launches of their upcoming satellites, which will lift off on future Transporter missions with SpaceX," said Pietro Guerrieri, CEO of Impulso. "We greatly appreciate the trust D-Orbit continues to place in us, and we are committed to delivering the highest level of service to advance their mission objectives."

Mr. Guerrieri added, "This multi-mission contract underscores our shared commitment to innovative and accessible space solutions. We look forward to leveraging our facilities and expertise to continue supporting D-Orbit's mission success, both now and in the future."

With this expanded partnership, Impulso reaffirms its role as a leading provider of launch services and solutions for both emerging and established players in the space industry.

About Impulso

Impulso is a premier provider of integrated, end-to-end launch services. From its advanced facility in Florida, Impulso offers turnkey solutions tailored to the needs of a global client base, providing seamless access to space. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Impulso enables its clients to break new ground in the evolving landscape of space exploration.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink