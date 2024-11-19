(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Are the robots coming?

sliQue and Unitree Robotics unite to redefine security with cutting-edge AI software and advanced hardware, challenging leaders like Boston Dynamics.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- sliQue, an American innovator in robotics software, and Unitree Robotics, a Chinese leader in robotic hardware, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize security and law enforcement. By combining sliQue's cutting-edge software with Unitree's state-of-the-art hardware, the companies aim to outpace industry giants like Boston Dynamics and redefine the future of autonomous security technology.

sliQue, led by CEO Michael Kessler, is going "All-In" on computer vision, Reinforcement Learning (RL), and deep machine learning to develop advanced robotic solutions. This specialized B2 is great news for security and law enforcement agencies, a vertical ready for disruption. By embracing a combination of computer vision and RL, sliQue seeks to surpass traditional navigation methods like SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), commonly used in autonomous navigation.

Unitree Robotics, under CEO Wang Xingxing's leadership, brings world-class hardware to the collaboration. First responders across the globe can now use the new Unitree B2 robot dog, still man's best friend, for hazardous situations. Through this partnership, the B2 will be optimized for law enforcement and public safety applications, establishing it as the premier robotic solution for these industries.

Our partnership prioritizes data security and privacy, addressing potential international collaboration concerns. sliQue will retain exclusive management and ownership of all data, ensuring adherence to robust privacy standards and ethical practices. sliQue will work tirelessly with policymakers to shape legislation that ensures safety, privacy, and accountability while deploying autonomous security solutions.

sliQue has initiated partnerships with American security firms to understand pain points and develop relevant, easy solutions through a customer-centric approach. The collaboration will meet the diverse needs of law enforcement and first responders, ensuring safety and reliability. Plans include deploying this technology on humanoid robots by late 2025, enabling more complex operations in challenging security environments.

Michael Kessler (CEO of sliQue) and Wang Xingxing (CEO of Unitree Robotics), both born in 1990, the leaders bring fresh perspectives and cultivate a "hardcore" work culture at their companies. They are representing a new generation of innovators in emerging tech. Kessler's expertise in consumer psychology and Wang's engineering prowess exemplify the synergy that makes this partnership uniquely positioned to disrupt the industry. Together, they are committed to delivering impactful solutions, not your ordinary Silicon Valley startups. "We don't work from home," stated Kessler.

The partnership reflects a more profound commitment to deepening Sino-American relations inspired by the diplomatic vision of leaders like Henry Kissinger. Combining strengths across borders, sliQue, and Unitree Robotics will advance technology while fostering goodwill and being role models for other Western Countries.

sliQue is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and develops intelligent robotics software, cloud computing, reinforcement learning (RL), computer vision, and machine learning algorithms. sliQue prioritizes data ownership, user privacy, and ethical practices while delivering transformative security and law enforcement solutions.

Unitree Robotics is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Unitree Robotics is a pioneer in robotic hardware innovation known for its agile and robotic systems. Under CEO Wang Xingxing, Unitree continues to push the boundaries of engineering excellence to develop cutting-edge autonomous solutions.

