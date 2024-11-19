Onestream Live Enterprise Plan: Revolutionizing The Streaming Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OneStream Live introduces the Enterprise Plan

OneStream Live Introduces New Enterprise Plan with Next-Level Streaming Capabilities

- Hanan Naeem, CEO OneStream LiveESPOO, FINLAND, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneStream Live , a leader in cloud-based live streaming, launched its new Enterprise Plan globally on November 18, 2024. This addition builds on the company's existing offerings, which include the Free, Basic, Standard, and Professional plans, each tailored to meet different user requirements.The Enterprise Plan is specifically designed for businesses, media organizations, educational institutions, non-profits, and large-scale events that need advanced tools and a reliable platform for professional live streaming.The plan introduces features such as 24/7 Live Streaming, Teleprompter Integration, and Multiple Camera Streaming. It also includes significant enhancements to existing features, offering users greater flexibility and improved functionality.Key Features of the Enterprise Plan- 24/7 Live Streaming: Stream nonstop for up to 30 days, making it ideal for extended events, live coverage, or global campaigns.- Teleprompter Integration: Easily display your script on-screen during live streams. This helps you stay on track while keeping eye contact with your audience, making your presentation smooth and professional.- Multiple Camera Streaming: Use multiple camera angles to make your live streams more engaging. This works well for live entertainment, educational sessions, and business events.The Enterprise Plan also includes:- Streaming to 50 Destinations: Reach more viewers by streaming to multiple platforms at once.- Upgraded Studio: Host up to 16 guests on-screen for interviews, panels, or team discussions.- Team Collaboration: Work with up to 10 team members on the platform.- 150GB Video Storage: Store your videos securely and access them anytime.- Support for 6 Teleprompter Scripts: Switch between scripts easily during your stream.About OneStream LiveOneStream Live is a cloud-based multistreaming platform designed to meet a variety of live streaming needs. It offers four key products that provide comprehensive tools for content creators, businesses, educators, and organizations.OneStream Live Studio allows users to produce professional live streams directly from their browser. It includes customizable branding options such as logos, backgrounds, banners, tickers, intros, and outros, enabling the creation of branded content without complex setups. The studio supports up to 16 on-screen guests, media integration, and screen sharing, along with live chat functionality, making it suitable for interactive broadcasts.The platform also supports pre-recorded video streaming, enabling users to upload, schedule, and multistream videos to over 45 social media platforms and websites simultaneously. This feature is ideal for maintaining a consistent online presence without requiring real-time participation, commonly used by marketers, trainers, and content creators.For those with existing streaming setups, OneStream Live offers External RTMP Streaming, which integrates seamlessly with third-party software like Zoom, OBS, and XSplit. This allows users to leverage their preferred tools while benefiting from OneStream Live's extensive multistreaming capabilities.Hosted Live Pages provide a dedicated, branded space for live broadcasts without the need for a standalone website. This feature includes integrated chat for direct audience engagement, offering organizations and creators a professional platform to interact with their viewers.With these offerings, OneStream Live enables users to broadcast live and pre-recorded content across platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and more than 45 other social media channels and websites. Its comprehensive suite of tools supports users in enhancing their streaming experience, expanding their reach, and building stronger connections with their audiences.Visit here for more details on the Enterprise Plan.

Bilal Chaudhry

OneStream Live Oy

+358 41 3151186

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

OneStream Live Enterprise Plan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.