Five South Architecture Completes Design For New 1.3 Million Square Foot Industrial Park Near Toronto, Canada

Aerial View of the 8000 Dixie Road Development

Alabama-based architecture firm partners with Canadian architect to deliver design for a new industrial re-development project near Toronto.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Five South Architecture , LLC, in partnership with Canadian-based JRI Architects, proudly announces the successful completion of the design phase for a state-of-the-art industrial park in Brampton, Ontario. Commissioned by Panattoni Development, this expansive project will transform the former Ford Motor Company parts distribution facility site into a 1.3 million square foot hub of modern warehouse logistics space.The 8000 Dixie industrial park, strategically located near Toronto Pearson International Airport, is set to enhance supply chain efficiencies and create significant logistics opportunities in the region. The development features four cutting-edge buildings designed to meet the demands of today's logistics industry, incorporating innovative design elements aimed at maximizing flexibility, functionality, and sustainability."We are thrilled to have reached this milestone in our collaboration with JRI Architects, for this Panattoni Development" said Justin Rogers, President of Five South Architecture. "This project represents a significant step toward revitalizing an important historic site while supporting the growing logistics sector in the Greater Toronto Area."The partnership between Five South Architecture and JRI Architects combines extensive warehouse and distribution center design experience and local expertise, ensuring that the project meets both functional and aesthetic standards. The design focuses on flexibility and sustainability, with features that increase tenant adaptability and offer tenant's superior energy efficiency.As the project moves into the construction phase, stakeholders anticipate substantial benefits for the community, including job creation and increased economic activity.JRI Architects, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality industrial, commercial and hospitality design, is excited to advance this project with the Five South Architecture team. "We believe this logistics park will not only serve the immediate needs of our client, Panattoni, but will also contribute positively to the local economy and community. We are very excited to team with a like-minded, US-based partner also with extensive knowledge and experience of designing Class-A industrial space while keeping the Client's schedule and budget as priority number one." said John Robulack, President of JRI Architects.About Five South ArchitectureFive South Architecture is a leading industrial and commercial architectural firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, known for innovative design solutions and a commitment to“quality with a sense of urgency”. With a portfolio that spans across the US, and now into Canada, the firm aims to continue growing relationships with clients, designers, and construction partners that share our vision for the industry.

