Gov't Committed To King's Directives, Boosting Cooperation With Senate - Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Monday commended Senate President Faisal Fayez and Senate members for earning King Abdullah's trust, extending congratulations on the start of the Parliament's first ordinary session.

Addressing the Senate following the Speech from the Throne, Hassan reiterated the government's commitment to cooperating with the Upper Chamber in line with constitutional principles, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He stressed the importance of implementing the directives outlined by His Majesty in the Speech from the Throne into action, particularly at this pivotal stage of political and national modernisation.