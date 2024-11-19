Government Plans To Introduce AI Code Of Conduct In 2024 To Ensure Ethical Use

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 19 (KNN) The Indian is set to introduce a code of conduct for companies working with artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming months.

The of and Information (MeitY) is actively working on formulating this framework, with plans to roll it out at the beginning of the new year.

The government aims to ensure that AI is used for the greater good of society in a manner, with a focus on its positive potential for public welfare.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated across various sectors in India, from education and administration to industry, the government envisions a future where AI plays a key role in enhancing efficiency and accessibility.

The country's AI mission is centered around enhancing computing capabilities, improving access to datasets, promoting skill-building initiatives, and establishing an ethical governance framework for AI technologies.

Notably, the new code of conduct will not be legally binding on AI companies but will instead serve as a voluntary guideline. Companies will have the freedom to adopt the code based on their discretion.

Currently, India lacks comprehensive national legislation governing AI, and the discussion is ongoing among various stakeholders involved in its development and deployment.

Sources indicate that the code, set to be introduced in early 2024, will address critical issues such as AI training, usage, sales, as well as the identification and prevention of misuse.

This initiative aims to create a structured approach to AI's growth in the country while ensuring its ethical application across all sectors.

As the world of AI evolves rapidly, India's regulatory framework could become a key reference point for other nations grappling with similar concerns regarding the safe and beneficial use of AI technologies.

