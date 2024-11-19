Amazon Expands Cross-Border Logistics Programme To Support Indian Exporters

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 19 (KNN) giant announced an expansion of its cross-border logistics initiative, the Global Selling Seller Exports and Delivery (SEND) programme, aimed at helping Indian exporters ship goods internationally.

This expansion introduces three new carriers on air and ocean routes connecting India with key markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, enhancing Amazon's cross-border logistics capabilities.

The SEND programme, which was initially launched in 2022, has already supported thousands of Indian exporters by providing better shipment visibility and timely deliveries.

With this expansion, Amazon is integrating SEND with Amazon Warehousing and Distribution (AWD) to offer Indian sellers a cost-effective bulk storage solution. The integration will facilitate more efficient inventory deployment and distribution, further easing the export process.

SEND provides competitive pricing, Amazon-supported shipping, and end-to-end integration through Amazon Seller Central, enabling sellers to easily book, track, and pay for shipments.

The service, which relies on third-party logistics providers, connects Indian exporters to Amazon fulfilment centres abroad, ensuring a seamless cross-border shipping experience.

In addition to the SEND programme, Amazon unveiled the Export Navigator dashboard, designed to assist all Indian exporters with compliance requirements for overseas shipments.

The dashboard, available to both Amazon sellers and non-sellers, will help navigate export registration, product certifications, tax guidelines, and shipping requirements.

It also offers exporters access to a curated network of third-party service providers offering services at competitive rates and faster turnaround times.

“We are committed to enabling USD 20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Global Trade at Amazon India. With this new initiative, Amazon aims to create more export opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, boosting the country's e-commerce export sector.

(KNN Bureau)