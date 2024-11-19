Gem Central To Empower Small-Scale Sellers At 43Rd IITF With Focus On Inclusive Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 19 (KNN) The e-Marketplace (GeM) is at the heart of driving economic empowerment for small-scale sellers and service providers across India during the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam Complex, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from November 14–27, 2024.

GeM, a pivotal in the Government of India's digital transformation, is determined to accelerate inclusive growth by connecting small-scale vendors-especially artisans, weavers, and craftsmen-under the“One District, One Product” (ODOP) initiative.

This focus on local producers aims to integrate them into the public procurement ecosystem, providing access to over Rs 4 lakh crore of annual government procurement opportunities.

A key feature at the GeM pavilion is its end-to-end support for sellers. GeM offers free catalogue uploading services, including a professional photo shoot setup to instantly showcase products on the platform.

This support ensures that sellers, particularly from rural and underserved areas, can easily participate in public procurement.

GeM representatives will also visit stalls across IITF to engage sellers directly, promoting the portal's benefits, which include enhanced market linkages, transparency, and efficiency.

As the focal point for India's public procurement, GeM aims to bring visibility to domestic sellers and improve their market access, fostering innovation and business growth.

GeM's presence at IITF provides an exceptional opportunity for domestic vendors to explore new business avenues and benefit from the digital-first procurement system.

Launched in 2016, GeM was established to modernise and streamline India's public procurement process. It provides a paperless, cashless, and contactless environment for government buyers at all levels, allowing them to procure a wide range of goods and services through a completely digital platform.

GeM embodies the Government's vision of“Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” promoting a more efficient and transparent public procurement system.

