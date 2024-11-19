Investornewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (KAPA) To Dual List Shares On Upstream, Expanding Global Investor Access

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (KAPA) announced its approval for a dual listing on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange and global securities trading app, with trading set to begin on November 26 under the ticker symbol 'KAPA.' The listing aims to broaden Kairos Pharma's investor base beyond the U.S., enhance liquidity, and facilitate price discovery. Investors can prepare to trade by signing up on Upstream and completing KYC verification. CEO Dr. John Yu highlighted the dual listing as a strategic move to build shareholder value while advancing the company's lead drug, ENV105, for cancer treatment through clinical trials and commercialization.

To view the full press release, visit

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit the company's website at kairospharma .

