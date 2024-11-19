MP Will Have 50 Medical Colleges In 1-2 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Chief Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that the number of medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh will increase up to 50 against 17 operational at present in the next couple of years.

Yadav informed that his has floated a tender for 12 new medical colleges, that would be established under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

Highlighting the achievement of his government, Yadav said until 2003-04, there were five government-run medical colleges, which increased to 17 during the past 20 years of BJP government.

"Tenders for 12 new medical colleges have been floated in the past one year, and the process for eight are under construction. By the next couple of years, this number will increase up to 50, including 13 private medical colleges operating in the state," Yadav said.

New medical colleges are under construction in Sheopur, Singrauli, Mandla, and Rajgarh, with additional institutions planned in Chhatarpur, Damoh, and Budhni through self-financing grants.

Yadav asserted that expanding healthcare services in the state is his government's highest priority. He claimed Madhya Pradesh was the first to start MBBS in Hindi.

Yadav also announced that community health centres across the state are being equipped with advanced medical facilities to provide district-level hospital-grade services. "Only healthy citizens can build a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

In addition to expanding medical education, the state is also enhancing healthcare infrastructure. Bed capacities in hospitals in Bhopal and Gwalior will rise to 2,500, and super-speciality hospitals are already operational in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Rewa.

"New initiatives, such as the School of Excellence in Pulmonary Medicine in Jabalpur and the School of Excellence for Eye Care in Indore, are positioning Madhya Pradesh as a healthcare leader," he added.

Yadav further asserted that during the Simhastha period, there will be a population of about 15 crores in Ujjain. Even in normal times, about 5 to 7 crore travellers are visiting Ujjain every year.

"Therefore, establishing a medical centre is need of the hours. Ujjain will soon host the state's first medical centre," Yadav said.