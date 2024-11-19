Decentral Life Congratulates New Outdoorsmen CEO, Jeffory Gabrelcik, Ret. USAF

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentral Life, congratulates the Outdoorsmen management team for selecting

decorated and retired Chief Master

Sgt. Jeff

Gabrelcik, U.S. Air Force, as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Jeff Gabrelcik brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial expertise and military leadership to the role of Outdoorsmen's CEO, with over 35 years of diversified experience. Jeff has held multiple senior leadership positions at the United States Pentagon and has been awarded over 55 medals and decorations during his distinguished career protecting and defending the United States of America. His extensive, deployment and military service has deepened his commitment to supporting military personnel, veterans, and first responders.

Jeff has built a successful track record as an entrepreneur, with experience across the financial , software , and service industries. His decorated career at The Pentagon, protecting the country we all love, equips him with a unique set of skills and experience to lead Outdoorsmen into its next phase of growth and innovation, said Decentral Life's Chairman and CEO, Ken Tapp. Jeff is supported by a fantastic team of executives and support personnel such as Advisor to the Board, Retired United States Marine Corps Officer, Mr. Steve

Reichert. Steve has over two decades of dedicated service both directly on and in support of highly sensitive U.S. Government programs. He is a trusted asset to many corporate and government leaders, including U.S. Presidents who rely on him to handle the most sensitive situations with precision and care, added Tapp.

About

Decentral Life :

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) is a SaaS company providing Blockchain and AI technology through license agreements with technology companies and operates a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) as a division of the company, which provides tech start-ups with technology solutions, executive leadership, and C-suite consulting services aimed to making it easier for start-up founders to focus on growing their business growth.

For more information, visit the website at:

Safe Harbor & Disclaimer

This information also contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using the words could, believe, anticipate, intend, estimate, expect, may, continue, predict, potential, possible, project and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Risks include but are not limited to general risks associated with partnerships, client cashflow, lack of sufficient capital, changes in industry related laws; possible impairment of assets, stock market conditions and liquidity in our traded stock. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our current or future financial results, revenues, or stock price.

SOURCE Decentral Life, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED