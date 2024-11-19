EIG's Fidra Energy And Sungrow Enter Into Strategic Partnership On 4.4Gwh BESS Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HEFEI, China and EDINBURGH, UK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidra and Sungrow today announced the signing of a strategic 4.4GWh[1] energy storage partnership agreement to support Fidra's plans to establish a 10GW battery energy storage system ("BESS") across the UK and other European markets by 2030 (the "Agreement").



Under the Agreement, Sungrow will supply its liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) PowerTitan 2.0 to two of Fidra's UK sites. The systems are to be of two-hour duration initially with expansion potential to a four-hour system. Sungrow will provide long-term maintenance services for both projects.

The first of Fidra's sites to have Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0 installed will be its flagship Thorpe Marsh development located in South Yorkshire. Thorpe Marsh will be one of the largest battery storage sites globally and is expected to have enough capacity to power up to 800,000 homes in the UK during peak hours of electricity demand. Construction of the site is scheduled to begin in 2025.

The second site will be West Burton C, located in Nottinghamshire, UK. The project is expected to have the capacity to power up to 300,000 homes in the UK during peak hours of electricity demand.

Construction of the site is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Chris Elder, Fidra Energy's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Battery storage is a proven, cost-effective and flexible technology that will be critical for Europe's energy transition. Our strategy is focused on building and operating big batteries in major markets. Sungrow has demonstrated that it will be an excellent partner, and we look forward to working with them to support our UK and European growth ambitions."

James Wu , Senior Vice President

of Sungrow, commented: "This collaboration with Fidra Energy represents a shared commitment to energy innovation and an investment in the UK's sustainable future. The PowerTitan 2.0 is designed specifically for grid-forming, significantly enhancing the resilience and stability of the UK's power grid while enabling efficient and long-term participation in the ancillary service market. By bringing our PowerTitan 2.0 technology to these landmark projects, we're setting a new standard for safe, cost-effective, and reliable energy storage solutions to support the UK's renewable energy goals for years

to come."

About Fidra Energy

Fidra Energy is a European battery and energy storage (BESS) platform headquartered in Edinburgh, UK. Fidra Energy is developing three of the largest battery energy storage sites in the UK, aiming to establish a 10GW platform across the UK and other European markets by 2030.

The largest project in Fidra's portfolio is Thorpe Marsh, a 1.45GW site in South Yorkshire, which will be one of the largest battery storage sites in Europe and one of largest globally. Construction of the site, which is ten times larger than the UK's largest operational BESS project, is targeted to begin in 2025 and, upon completion, is expected to have enough capacity to power up to 800,000 homes during peak hours of electricity demand. The project is intended to be initially two hours in duration (2.9GWh) with expansion potential to four hours in duration (5.8GWh).

Fidra Energy's additional projects include Bicker Fen 1&2, a 1.2GW site in the East Midlands, and West Burton C, a 500MW site in Nottinghamshire. Together, these three projects are expected to generate enough electricity to meet over five percent of the UK's peak demand.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $23.7 billion assets under management as of September 30, 2024. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 42-year history, EIG has committed over $49.3 billion to the energy sector through 415 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at .

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit

.



[1] At direct current (DC)

