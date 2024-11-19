Yamaha Celebrates YFZ450R 2024 Racing Champions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yamaha Raises $3,700 for Breast Cancer Research at Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , capped off an incredible 2024 ATV racing season with a series of podium sweeps and championship victories, all while celebrating a major milestone: the 20th anniversary of the legendary YFZ450R. As Yamaha bLU cRU racers dominated across multiple national series, the YFZ450R proved once again why it's been the leader in ATV racing for two decades. Yamaha also raised $3,700 for breast cancer research at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC, making this season a standout both on and off the track.

AMA ATV Motocross Championship

The AMA ATV Motocross (ATV MX) series concluded on August 11 at Loretta Lynn Ranch, where Yamaha racers swept the podium in the AMA Pro division, led by defending champion, Joel Hetrick, on his Phoenix Racing / DASA / CST / Moose YFZ450R, celebrating the 20th anniversary with a perfect 10-win series. Hetrick's victory marked another highlight in the YFZ450R's illustrious history, further solidifying its place as the premier racing ATV. Fellow bLU cRU racers Bryce Ford and Brandon Hoag followed closely behind, claiming second and third, rounding out the 20th-anniversary podium sweep. The YFZ450R's dominance was also on full display in the Quadcross of Nations, where Hetrick, Ford, and Hoag led Team USA to its sixth championship victory, sweeping all three motos and continuing the legacy of Yamaha's racing ATV on the world stage.

In the ATV MX Pro-Am class, YFZ450R racer Mason Jackson secured his second-straight championship and $2,500 bLU cRU bonus. He was joined by a wave of Yamaha YFZ450R riders, including J.J. Londerville, Kevin Saar, Heath Hannah, and Juan Ondarcuhu, proving the YFZ450R continues to deliver unmatched performance at every level.

WORCS Championship

In October, bLU cRU racers topped the podium in Yamaha's first year supporting the WORCS (World Off-Road Championship Series) ATV classes. Travis Damon, riding his YFZ450R, clinched the ATV Pro championship and earned a $5,000 bLU cRU bonus, standing out as the only competitor in his class to podium in all nine rounds. In the Women's Pro WORCS class, Torey Matajcich achieved a perfect season, securing victory in all nine rounds, followed closely by Layne Fryar, both earning bLU cRU bonuses. Meanwhile, Yamaha swept the Pro-Am podium, with Justin Semas, Gage Leaver, and Daven Desliva securing their bonuses.

GNCC Championship

The Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC (Grand National Cross Country ) finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana ended the season last month in a Yamaha podium sweep. Defending XC1 Pro – ATV champion Brycen Neal took home his eighth win of the season, third consecutive championship, and the $15,000 bLU cRU bonus on his Phoenix Racing / DASA / CST / Moose / Parts Unlimited YFZ450R. His win not only added another accolade to his career but also further demonstrated the 20-year legacy of the YFZ450R. Walker Fowler and Wyatt Wilken rounded out the top three, cementing Yamaha's dominance in the event.

In the WXC ATV class, defending champion Jessica Elioff captured her second consecutive title and a bLU cRU bonus, finishing on the podium at every race, including five overall wins. Alex Thieman claimed the XC2 Pro-Am championship and a $2,500 bLU cRU bonus, followed by Grayson Eller in second overall. In other classes, Yamaha YFZ450R racers continued to shine, with Jeremiah Wolf (College A), Camren Mulholland (College B), Cory Vandelinder (Junior A), and Michael Worth (Junior B) all taking home $500 bLU cRU bonuses for their wins.

Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Finale

Beyond the track, Yamaha's dedication to the community was on full display during the GNCC's annual“Race for the Cure” at the Yamaha Racing Ironman round, raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Yamaha pledged $50 for each class win on a Yamaha, and an additional $50 for every 2024 Yamaha championship. With 37 championships and 37 race-day wins, Yamaha proudly donated $3,700 to the Montgomery County Community Foundation (MCCF). The funds will support local breast cancer care and free mammogram examinations for women in the surrounding region.

In addition to their charitable efforts, Yamaha created an exciting atmosphere for fans and racers alike during the Yamaha Racing Ironman weekend. bLU cRU attendees enjoyed a full suite of hospitality offerings, including free popcorn, hot chocolate, coffee, and candy at the Yamaha display. Fans could also customize their gear with Yamaha Racing and bLU cRU logos ironed onto jerseys, and the excitement continued with a Yamaha e-bike giveaway and the much-anticipated annual Yamaha beanie giveaways.

Adding even more thrill to the weekend, Yamaha ambassadors and off-road racing legends Johnny Gallagher, Ryan Villopoto, and Damon Bradshaw participated in the morning ATV team race on Saturday, racing alongside Yamaha staff aboard the iconic YFZ450R. Their involvement brought star power to the event, giving fans a chance to interact with some of the biggest names in off-road motorsports and further amplifying the celebratory atmosphere.

Looking ahead, 2024 pro-class bLU cRU champions Hetrick, Neal, and Elioff will be honored at Yamaha's Wall of Champions induction ceremony this December, alongside Yamaha's other 2024 racing winners. These racers' achievements will be commemorated with custom plaques proudly displayed at Yamaha's motorsports headquarters in Marietta, Georgia, joining the ranks of Yamaha's legendary titleholders from across the decades.

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. For more information on the bLU cRU program, visit YamahabLUcRU.com . Learn more about Yamaha's 2025 Proven Off-Road lineup at or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. Follow Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors, tune in to the Yamaha Outdoors podcast on listening apps, or explore the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaRacing #REALizeYourPodium #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #bLUcRU #YFZ450R #AssembledInUSA

