DOVE RETURNS TO FOOTBALL's BIGGEST NIGHT WITH CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO CHAMPIONING GIRLS' BODY CONFIDENCE IN SPORTS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove will return to one of the biggest nights in sports with a new 30-second spot addressing the issue that nearly half of girls drop out of sports by age 14 due to low body confidence.



Airing during the fourth quarter of the big game, this year's ad - created in partnership with WPP's Ogilvy - underscores the Dove brand's commitment to keeping girls in sports through the Body Confident program. The program is a first-of-its-kind, scientifically-proven set of coaching tools to build body confidence in 11–17-year-old girls. Launched in October 2023, Body Confident Sport aims to #KeepHerConfident, and ensure sports can be a space where kids can thrive playing the sports they love.

"As the largest self-esteem education provider globally, Dove is committed to raising the body confidence of girls on and off the field," said Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Officer, Dove Personal Care North America. "We know that girls who stay in sports have higher body confidence and thrive in other areas of life. We are proud to return to the big game for a second year with this platform and message."

The Body Confident Sport program is available via the Dove Self-Esteem Project, which has offered free, evidence-based resources for parents, teachers, mentors, and kids since 2004. To date, the Dove Self-Esteem Project has reached more than 114 million young people globally across 153 countries.

Learn more and access tools to help #KeepHerConfident in sports at Dove/confidentsports or on social @Dove.

About the Research

Dove and Nike have commissioned this survey to expose the reality of girls' experience in sports and the impact it has on their confidence, as well as the drivers behind girls dropping out and potential solutions.

We asked 4,917 children of different ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and US to take part in a 15-minute online survey.

The study included 3,506 girls aged between 9-17 years old (approximately 500 from each country) and 1,391 boys aged 9-17 years old (approximately 200 from each country) who had the consent of a parent or legal guardian to take part.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 114 million young people globally across 153 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and 1⁄4 moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.



Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 67 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature.Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

