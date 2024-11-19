New Vesselbot Analysis Maps Supply Chain Optimization Opportunities In U.S. Transportation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New study shows how precision analytics transform performance, cutting both emissions and costs

ATHENS, GREECE, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VesselBot, a pioneer company in chain sustainability technology, released today a new report titled“Optimizing Supply Chain Networks : VesselBot's Precise Analytics in Action.” The study, analyzing over 126,500 shipments in the USA, reveals significant opportunities for emissions reduction and cost savings in supply chain operations.

Key Findings:

.Strategic warehouse relocation reduced CO2 emissions by 14,000 kg and cut travel distance by 531 miles in the Sacramento-Seattle corridor

.34.4% of analyzed trucks operated at less than 50% capacity, contributing to 22,915 kg of unnecessary CO2 emissions

.Circuit delivery optimization decreased emissions by 72% while increasing truck utilization to 80%

.Synchronized delivery planning reduced both emissions and costs by up to 30%

"Traditional transportation planning relies on global averages, failing to capture the complexity of modern supply chains," said Constantine Komodromos, CEO & Founder of VesselBot. "Our platform's primary data collection and advanced analytics provide unprecedented visibility into optimization opportunities."

The report demonstrates VesselBot's comprehensive approach to supply chain optimization through precise data collection and analysis across transportation modes, helping companies achieve their net-zero targets while optimizing costs.

The complete report "Optimizing Supply Chain Networks: VesselBot's Precise Analytics in Action" is available here .

VesselBot invites media inquiries and is available for interviews to discuss the report's findings.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is a pioneering technology company that brings transparency to value chain emissions through its groundbreaking Supply Chain Sustainability Platform. Leveraging sophisticated technology and supply chain expertise, VesselBot enables companies to accurately and efficiently calculate their carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This includes emissions from both purchased goods and transportation emissions from all modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks). By providing high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data throughout the value chain, VesselBot's platform facilitates compliance with ESG regulations while helping organizations optimize their entire supply chain network, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



