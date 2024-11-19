Edo Japan celebrates 45th anniversary with opening of 200th restaurant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning franchise model fuels Canadian expansion

Calgary, Alta., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edo Japan (Edo), a leading franchise experiencing dynamic growth across Canada, proudly marks its 45th anniversary with the launch of its 200th restaurant. Founded in Calgary, Alberta in 1979, Edo has successfully introduced Japanese-inspired teppanyaki-style cuisine to street-front shopping centers and food courts nationwide. The franchise now spans across the Prairies, British Columbia, and Ontario, serving over 11 million meals annually.

The 200th location is situated at Yonge & College in the heart of downtown Toronto, representing Edo's first street-front presence in the area. This milestone follows five years of continual growth in the Ontario market and into eastern Canada.

“Edo Japan has built a strong reputation as one of Canada's pioneering fast-casual, Japanese-inspired franchises by consistently prioritizing quality and service,” said Dave Minnett, President and CEO of Edo Japan.“As we celebrate our 45th anniversary and the opening of our 200th restaurant, we reflect on our journey and look forward to continued growth into new territories in 2025. Our proven business model thrives across diverse markets, supporting our franchisees' success and driving investment in multiple locations.”

Recognized for 14 consecutive years by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) as a top franchise concept, Edo attributes its success to a robust franchisee network and strong profitability model. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training programs and extensive market research to ensure optimal location selection.

“Our franchise partners, particularly those with long-standing operations in Alberta, are increasingly investing in the Ontario market, driven by stable growth opportunities,” said Terry Foster, Vice-president of Operations and Franchising.“We are dedicated to maintaining the quality and service standards our customers expect through our intensive franchise development and training programs. Our team members, both at the home office and in the field, alongside our franchise partners, are integral to Edo's success as one of Canada's leading food brands.”

Edo has consistently evolved to meet changing consumer preferences, introducing the“Edo Fresh Take” concept, which features updated store designs, enhanced branding, and continual menu improvements and additions. In response to popular demand, Edo began selling its signature teriyaki sauce by the bottle in 2019 and now offers a digital ordering platform and loyalty rewards through its app with convenient delivery options, and locations in both shopping centres and street-level settings.

Committed to community support, Edo has partnered with local food banks across Canada since 2010, raising over $1 million through its annual holiday giving campaign. Additionally, in collaboration with ChopValue, Edo has recycled more than 148,000 chopsticks for use in furniture and other products.

About Edo Japan:

Edo Japan is a Canadian quick-service restaurant brand known for blending Japanese-inspired teppanyaki cooking techniques with chef-inspired modern cuisine. Founded in Calgary, Alberta, in 1979, Edo Japan operates 200+ locations across Canada, serving over 11 million meals annually. Committed to quality and community, Edo Japan has donated over $1 million to local food banks since 2010. Headquartered in Calgary, the company remains proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Visit .

