RMP Global Brings Recycled Plastic Noise Walls To North America, Pioneering A Greener Infrastructure Solution

HONEY BROOK, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMP Global introduces its revolutionary Recycled Plastic Noise Walls to the North American market, setting a new standard for sustainable infrastructure. Already in use internationally, these innovative noise walls not only offer powerful noise reduction but also tackle the global plastic waste crisis by repurposing plastic that would otherwise pollute ecosystems and crowd landfills. This product embodies RMP Global's unwavering commitment to green infrastructure, delivering a dual-purpose solution that empowers communities and developers to effectively reduce noise pollution while making a tangible impact on environmental sustainability.

Traditionally, noise barriers have been built with materials like concrete, steel, or masonry, which effectively block sound but contribute little to resolving environmental challenges. RMP Global's Recycled Plastic Noise Walls, however, utilize plastic waste-materials that would otherwise pollute oceans, harm wildlife, or accumulate in landfills. This approach not only ensures high-quality, long-lasting noise barriers but also diverts a substantial volume of plastic waste from the environment. "Our products, such as noise barriers, save the planet from plastic pollution by incorporating this waste into their manufacture," stated Patrick Harkins with Healthy Infrastructure , a partner of RMP Global. "Now available in North America, these noise barriers provide a dual benefit, addressing both noise control and plastic waste management."

Innovative Technology for a Sustainable Future

RMP Global's advanced production process transforms discarded plastic into strong, durable infrastructure materials. This specialized technology breaks down post-consumer plastics and remolds them into noise wall panels capable of withstanding the rigors of urban and transportation environments. The environmental benefits are profound: each installation of RMP's noise barriers effectively removes tons of plastic from the waste stream, turning "rubbish" into a functional, eco-friendly product. "The waste used in our manufacturing process is typically non-recyclable and harmful to ecosystems, but our innovative technology repurposes it for noise barrier production," added Doug Talbott, President, RMP Global. "This transformative process is now poised to make a meaningful difference in North America's green infrastructure landscape."

The recycled plastic noise barriers provide a versatile and scalable solution ideal for use in high-traffic corridors, residential areas, and industrial zones. Fully recyclable at the end of their lifecycle, these noise walls contribute to a circular economy by supporting ongoing material reuse-a feature that distinguishes RMP Global's barriers from traditional infrastructure products.

The launch of RMP Global's Recycled Plastic Noise Walls in North America marks a major milestone in sustainable infrastructure development, setting a new standard for responsible, future-ready noise mitigation. By choosing RMP Global's solutions, communities can foster cleaner, quieter, and greener environments for generations to come.

