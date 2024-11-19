Emperor Advances Metallurgical Testing On Globex’S Duquesne West Gold Property

Testing, which was undertaken in 2024, focused on replacement style mineralization and low-grade bulk tonnage style mineralization within the quartz-feldspar-porphyry. Eighty-seven (87) drill core composites through key mineralized zones were gathered into five (5) composites, representing approximately 73.4 metres of drill core.

Average weighted gold extraction in replacement style mineralization ranged from 90% to approximately 100%. The average of all five samples being 90%. Recovery in quartz-feldspar-porphyry ranged from 76% to approximately 100% with the variability likely due to the low grade and nuggety nature of the mineralization. The average recovery was 88%.

Test work confirmed that the mineralization from Duquesne West can be processed using conventional gravity separation and carbon-in-leach technology. Detrimental elements that consume cyanide and oxygen were not found in quantities that could be an issue for future metallurgical processes.

CEO John Florek commented“Investors can feel confident that this deposit has all the key attributes for successful future extraction. As we continue to explore, expand, and discover the full potential of this deposit, we are very encouraged about our upcoming mineral resource estimate expected in Q1 of 2025, stay tuned”.

Globex is pleased with the progress by Emperor to date and looks forward to additional drill results from their recently completed 19-hole drill program and their Q1, 2025 mineral resource estimate. Click to access today's Emperor Metals press release .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.