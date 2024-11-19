Ampure Named Official EV Charging Partner Of The 2024 LA Auto Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company expands consumer reach and awareness of EV charging through sponsorship of the Electric Avenue Powered by Ampure

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampure, a California-based pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging with an industry-leading lineup of high-quality charging solutions, officially announced it will be the Official EV Charging Partner of the 2024 LA Auto Show and title sponsor of the event's Electric Avenue Powered by Ampure.

For three decades, Ampure has built upon its deeply rooted history of developing charging solutions working with global vehicle OEMs, beginning in 1994 with General Motors on the first modern electric vehicle, the EV1. Since that time, Ampure has expanded its reach and product line to empower the expansion of clean vehicle technology, including powering the vehicles on the tarmac and inside the parking decks at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and many other predominant locations across the world.

Ampure will deploy its“Where Will You Go?” marketing campaign featuring the many aspects of how portable EV charging solutions connect to people's lifestyles and hobbies. This campaign stands for EV freedom from mountain adventures, cruising the slopes, catching waves, action-packed desert rallies, and powering the most coveted family road trip. As the kick-off to the campaign, anyone attending the LA Auto Show who signs up at the Ampure booth has the possibility to win a portable EV charger plus a snowboard, surfboard, or electric bike. The campaign is founded on Ampure's commitment to drivers' freedom and flexibility to embark on adventures without range anxiety – plug in, unplug, and go.

On the LA Auto Show track, visitors will experience the excitement of test-driving the latest electric vehicles all powered by Ampure's line of EV chargers. Electric Avenue's nearly one-mile EV test track spans the entirety of South Hall at the LA Convention Center. Ampure has developed EV and PHEV charging technology for Ford, Kia, Mercedes, Audi, Toyota, and Honda and is compatible with a wide range of other automotive manufacturers.

“Ampure is excited to partner with the LA Auto Show to power their Electric Avenue vehicle experience. This engagement allows our charging experts to discuss with consumers what it means to drive their EVs with confidence,” said John Thomas, chief revenue and marketing officer at Ampure.“We are proud that we design, develop, engineer, and manufacture Ampure products in North America, always focusing on safety, quality, and reliability. Ampure Go's portability means ultimate EV freedom to go anywhere.”

Thomas adds,“for decades, Ampure has been the primary trusted partner in developing EV charging solutions for vehicle OEMs. This means the Ampure team understands how to power the EV experience and enables the company to advise attendees on the correct solution to power their on-the-go lifestyle.”

Ampure's booth will highlight the company's home charging solutions:



Ampure Go (Gen 2) – a premium dual-voltage (120V & 240V) portable electric vehicle charger designed to charge all types of EVs whether at home or on the go. Intelligent Grid Plug Assemblies allow for safe and reliable charging



Level 2 EV Charger with NACS Coupler

Level 2 EV Charger with SAE Coupler

Turbo DX 2 – a safe, and easy-to-use Level 2 wall-mounted EV charging station. Perfect for all-battery electric EV drivers TurboConnect – next level of electrification with Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity that meets the highest cybersecurity standards and stringent automotive quality, safety, and performance requirements



Ampure's presence and sponsorship at the 2024 LA Auto Show are extraordinary opportunities to demonstrate its mission to make EV charging easy and accessible to everyone, that it can seamlessly fit into everyday life, and the company's commitment to using technology to develop safe and reliable charging.

About Ampure:

Ampure empowers drivers to effortlessly electrify their journey through innovative design and practicality. Ampure develops, engineers, and manufactures best in class products throughout North America with a century of expertise, and practical know-how, and leads the way in accessibility. The company offers the freedom for drivers to plug in and charge anywhere, anytime. For more information, visit



Media contact: Glodow Nead Communications at ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at