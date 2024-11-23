In A First, Angiofibroma Patient Operated At JLNM Hospital
Date
11/23/2024 12:07:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Department of ENT JLNM Hospital achieved a milestone on Friday by operating a patient of Angiofibroma. Pertinently, Angiofibroma is a bleeding nasal tumor which usually presents as severe recurrent nasal bleeding and nasal obstruction and is operated in tertiary care hospitals .
An official of the JLNM hospital said that this is the first of its kind in the department
ADVERTISEMENT
of health where a fisch 3A was
removed by complete
endoscopic clearance.
The operating team was headed by Dr Omar Shafi,
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Mudasir Ul Islam
and Dr Neelam.
The operating team thanked the Director Health Services,
Read Also
Woman Delivers Baby In Cab After PHC Refers Her To Another Hospital In J&K's Rajouri; Probe Ordered
Deceased, Transferred In J&K Govt's Absentee List
Kashmir Dr Jahangir Bakshi, MS JLNM Hospital Dr Tariq Jan and Administrative Department for
constant support and encouragement
.The patient is recovering after the operation.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23112024000215011059ID1108916644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.