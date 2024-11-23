In A First, Angiofibroma Patient Operated At JLNM Hospital

An official of the JLNM hospital said that this is the first of its kind in the department

of where a fisch 3A was

removed by complete

endoscopic clearance.

The operating team was headed by Dr Omar Shafi,

Dr Mudasir Ul Islam

and Dr Neelam.

The operating team thanked the Director Health Services,

Kashmir Dr Jahangir Bakshi, MS JLNM Hospital Dr Tariq Jan and Administrative Department for

constant support and encouragement

.The patient is recovering after the operation.

