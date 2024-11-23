عربي


In A First, Angiofibroma Patient Operated At JLNM Hospital

In A First, Angiofibroma Patient Operated At JLNM Hospital


11/23/2024 12:07:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Department of ENT JLNM Hospital achieved a milestone on Friday by operating a patient of Angiofibroma. Pertinently, Angiofibroma is a bleeding nasal tumor which usually presents as severe recurrent nasal bleeding and nasal obstruction and is operated in tertiary care hospitals .

An official of the JLNM hospital said that this is the first of its kind in the department
of health where a fisch 3A was
removed by complete
endoscopic clearance.

The operating team was headed by Dr Omar Shafi,
Dr Mudasir Ul Islam

and Dr Neelam.

The operating team thanked the Director Health Services,
Kashmir Dr Jahangir Bakshi, MS JLNM Hospital Dr Tariq Jan and Administrative Department for
constant support and encouragement
.The patient is recovering after the operation.

Kashmir Observer

