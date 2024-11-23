Over 680,000 Individuals On 'War Criminal' Database National Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National database, known as 'War Criminal', now contains information on more than 680,000 individuals linked in various ways to Russia's armed aggression.

Dmytro Shevchuk, Deputy Head of the Department for Investigating Crimes Committed During Armed Conflict, shared this update during a television broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At the onset of the full-scale invasion, the National Police units developed an interagency information system called 'War Criminal.' As of today, it contains data on over 680,000 individuals connected to the armed aggression," Shevchuk stated.

The actions of these individuals are under thorough investigation, and each case will be given a proper legal evaluation.

As reported, by mid-April 2024, the 'War Criminal' database had already contained information on over 560,000 individuals.