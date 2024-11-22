Kartik Aaryan Birthday: From Net Worth To Premium Car Collection, All You Need To Know About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) heartthrob Kartik Aaryan turned thirty-four today. The is currently basking in the success of his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The young created ripples in the Bollywood with his first movie, Pyaar ka Punchanama, which received applaud especially from the young audience.

As the actor celebrates his 34th birthday, lets take a look at the wealth he has created after entering in the Bollywood industry. Kartik Aaryan is also among the top-rated Bollywood celebrities who are approached by brands for endorsements. Here are details about Kartik Aaryan's investment, net worth, and car collection.

Kartik Aaryan Net worth

According to the Financial Express, Kartik Aaryan earns around ₹45 to 50 crore per film. He had an estimated net worth of between ₹39 and 46 crore in 2023. Apart from movies, Kartik Aaryan also earns from endorsement deals with brands like Armani Exchange, Superdry and Cadbury Silk, etc.

Forbes India Celebrity 100 List

In 2019, the Bollywood actor entered the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The brands he endorses include names like FMCG giants McDonalds, Dabur Red and other brands like Cadbury Silk, Superdry, Boat Speakers, GTPL and Armani Exchange watches, etc.

Kartik Aaryan advertisement fees

According to an Economic Times report, the star charges fess between ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore per brand. He also earns ₹40-50 crore per film.



Kartik Aaryan real estate investment

Kartik Aaryan owns multiple properties in Mumbaoi. The Chandu Champion actor purchased a 1,594 square feet apartment in Juhu for ₹17.50 crore in 2023. He bought the flat at the same building where his family owns another property. Earlier, he had purchased a smaller flat in Versova for ₹1.6 crore in 2019. He used to live their during the initial phase of his career.

Kartik Aaryan car collection

From Range Rover to Lamborghini, Kartik Aaryan has a premium car collection. Accordin to Financial Express, Kartik Aryan owns a Range Rover SV worth ₹6 crore, a McLaren GT priced at ₹4.7 crore, a Lamborghini Urus worth ₹4.5 crore and a Porsche 718 Boxster valued at ₹1.54 crore.