Srinagar, Anantnag Lead In Rising Head & Neck Cancer Cases In Kashmir

The World Organization's Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN 2022) ranks head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) as the 7th most common cancer globally, mostly among men. In Kashmir, the incidence of these cancers has been steadily increasing over the past few decades, with thyroid cancer now ranking among the top ten cancers in the region.

Unlike other Indian states, where oral cavity cancers are more common, Kashmir has seen a shift. There is a growing number of thyroid and laryngeal cancers. However, according to experts, most of these cancers are preventable by avoiding modifiable risk factors, and if detected early, 90% of head and neck cancers can be cured.

Dr Aamir Yousuf, Head of the ENT & Head and Neck Surgery Department at GMC Anantnag

said that a study conducted by SKIMS Regional Cancer Centre found that Srinagar and Anantnag have the highest number of head and neck cancer cases in the region. He said that over five years, more than 400 cases were evaluated, diagnosed and managed at GMC Anantnag.“Of these, 65% were thyroid cancers, 17% were laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancers, and 11% were salivary gland cancers. Other types of cancers included oral, oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal and sinonasal cancers,” he added.

The rising incidence of these cancers calls for increased awareness about the early symptoms and risk factors, Dr Yousuf said. The primary modifiable risk factors for head and neck cancers include tobacco and betel nut chewing, smoking, alcohol use and some occupational hazards such as chronic radiation exposure, he said, adding that other factors include chronic oral infections and nutritional deficiencies.

The doctor said that early warning signs of head and neck cancers can be subtle, and often go unnoticed until the disease has progressed.“The common early symptoms include continuous oral ulcers, swelling in the neck or mouth, difficulty swallowing or moving the jaw, white or red patches in the mouth or throat, voice changes, trouble breathing, nasal or ear bleeding and continuous pain in the back of the throat radiating to the ear,” he said.“In elderly individuals, facial pain or weakness may also indicate the presence of head and neck cancers.”

Preventing head and neck cancers is possible through lifestyle changes. Experts recommend avoiding tobacco and alcohol use, maintaining good oral hygiene and protecting oneself from prolonged sun exposure. A healthy diet and the use of protective gear when working with hazardous substances, such as fertilizers and pesticides, can further reduce the risk of these cancers.

Treatment for head and neck cancers requires a multidisciplinary approach, involving surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and rehabilitation, doctors said.



