UAV Interceptors: Ukrainian Companies Submitted Largest Number Of Bids In Drone Coalition Tenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the international tenders of the Drone Coalition, Ukrainian companies submitted the most proposals for the production of interceptor drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Defense .

For the first time, Ukrainian manufacturers participated in a series of international tenders consisting of two lots, in particular for the production of advanced FPV drones with autonomous functions and stable communication, as well as interceptor drones.

In terms of the number of applications for the production of interceptor drones, Ukrainian UAV manufacturers were the first and submitted 32% of the total number.

Ukrainian companies were second in advanced FPV drones with 26% of the submitted proposals.

According to Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization,“such a number of proposals from our companies proves that we are achieving the goal of scaling up drone production in Ukraine. This is already helping to create an asymmetric advantage in technology over the enemy. Especially in the context of interceptor drones, as our companies have the best expertise in the production and application of such technologies.”

Ukraine wants to push the global industry to put such drones into mass production, she emphasized.

The call for applications for the production of advanced FPV drones ended in October.

The call for proposals for interceptor drones ended on November 11.

The winning companies will receive orders for drones that will be tested and evaluated.

If their developments show good results at this stage, larger orders for FPV drones from the winning manufacturers are planned.

The Drone Coalition was established in February 2024 during the 19th Ramstein meeting. The initiative was proposed by Latvia and is coordinated jointly with the United Kingdom. The Drone Coalition includes 16 partner countries.

Sweden to finance production of Ukrainian long-range– Umerov

Ukraine has already received thousands of drones as part of the initiative. It is expected that another 20,000 to 30,000 drones will be purchased and delivered with the funds already accumulated by the coalition for joint procurement (EUR 71 million).

As reported by Ukrinform, the UK is expanding its military support for Ukraine by providing a large funding package of GBP 7.5 million (almost USD 9.5 million) for new attack and reconnaissance drones.

Photo for illustration, in