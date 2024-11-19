Israeli Occupation's Airstrikes Kill 50 Palestinians, Injure 110 In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Palestinian authority said Tuesday that over the last 24 hours, Israeli on several areas in Gaza Strip killed 50 Palestinians and 110 others.

The authority said, in a press statement, that Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres in Gaza Strip, some of which reached hospitals, resulting in the killing of at least 50 Palestinians and the injury of 110 others.

It added that a number of are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 43,972 registered fatalities and 104,008 individuals sustaining injuries since October 7 of last year.

Since this morning, Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip was subjected to direct artillery shelling, while the occupation army bombed and destroyed Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. (end)

