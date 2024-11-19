Survey Shows Canadian Nostalgia Toward Bread Is On The “Rise”

BARRIE, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey, dropping during National Bread Month, shows Canadians are overwhelmingly nostalgic at the smell of freshly baked bread and open-minded about fresh bread and sandwiches.

Topper's Pizza, the award-winning pizza chain known for its 42-year legacy of crafting pizzas from a family dough recipe used in the family's bakery since the 1930s, commissioned the Topper's Homemade Bread Survey. It was conducted in honour of National Bread Month and to support the unveiling of its Panuzzo, a new pizza-sandwich hybrid based on the delicious Italian street food that originated near Naples, Italy.

Canadians are overwhelmingly nostalgic, comforted by freshly baked bread

The survey tapped into Canadians' deep appreciation for quality bread and the comfort it brings. The survey of more than 1,500 Canadians showed that Canadians of all age cohorts overwhelmingly (98%) feel nostalgic about and comforted by the smell and texture of freshly baked bread.

“It's clear that homemade bread is an age-old Canadian comfort food,” said Chris Sonnen, Topper's President.“While pizza and sandwiches may seem like distinct culinary creations, they share a common foundation – the dough that is used.”

The survey found that the various ways in which bread can be used-particularly when it comes to sandwiches-generate a lot of passionate debate among different generations.

Bread, behaviours, and a battle of generations

No survey on traditions is intact without some generational differences. Indeed, the survey found some slight disparities among the different age cohorts. Specifically, Gen Z adults are more likely to agree strongly (45%) that bread has a cultural significance beyond nutrition, as opposed to Boomers, of whom only 33 per cent feel this way.

Additionally, 76 per cent of Gen Zers say an authentic sandwich MUST have two pieces of bread with ingredients in between; this is compared to just 64 per cent of Baby Boomers who need their fillings bookended by bread.

Meanwhile, Boomers (at 79%) are much more likely than Gen Z (61%) to say a sandwich can include ANY non-traditional bread options (such as a hamburger/hot dog bun, wrap, taco shell, naan, bánh mì, pita, etc.). Boomers (at 49%) also feel much more comfortable eating a sandwich with a knife and fork than Gen Z (34%).

Carb consciousness

Fear of carbs is somewhat stronger among older generations, with 22 percent of Gen X and Boomers avoiding sandwiches as a result. In comparison, only 13 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials reported a fear of carbs.

Survey fast facts: Unrolling the data behind the dough



Four-in-10 Canadians say they can't imagine a day without bread.

28% of Canadians say their family has a traditional recipe passed down through generations. Canadians feel that a sandwich can be a perfectly acceptable dinner option; however, Gen Z (82%) is still less likely to feel so then Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers (all at 92%).

“One other thing that stood out to me was that 86 per cent of Canadians believe the right kind of bread is the most vital part of any great sandwich,” said Sonnen.“Topper's shares this belief and places it front and centre, by using our freshly prepared dough when designing the Panuzzo.”

From grain to greatness: Topper's launches the Panuzzo – A respectful nod to its Italian roots

Topper's story began in 1904, when Giuseppe Toppazzini moved his family from Italy to Ontario with a family bread recipe. He opened Toppazzini bakery in the 1930s.

Topper's Panuzzo sandwiches are crafted from that same recipe tradition. Our Panuzzo dough is handmade, brushed with olive oil, folded, and baked to perfection, all fresh to order.

“Our Panuzzo celebrates and brings together pizza and sandwich culture,” shared Goran Drljaca, Topper's Product Innovation and Operations Manager.“While the concept may not have started with us, we felt it was the perfect name for our latest creation, honouring Italian tradition while adding our own twist with our family recipe.”

Customers had their first chance to try the Panuzzo on November 4th across all 38 Topper's locations. Consider it the perfect way to celebrate National Bread Month.

The table below contains the questions included in the Topper's Pizza Homemade Bread Survey.