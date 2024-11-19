Death Toll In Hlukhiv Drone Attack Rises To 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian drone attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, has risen to 12.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

"Twelve people were killed in the rubble of a partially destroyed dormitory in Hlukhiv, including a child. Eleven others were injured, among them two children," the post read.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

Late on Monday, November 18, Russian forces attacked a dormitory in Hlukhiv with drones.

Among those killed are two families, including a mother and her seven-year-old boy, as well as an elderly woman and her 59-year-old son.