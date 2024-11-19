Diagnostics Elite Company Launches The First Saudi AI-Powered Imaging Archiving System“Depacs Butterfly”

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah – Asdaf News:

Diagnostics Elite Company, a leader in teleradiology across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, has announced the launch of DePACS – Butterfly, the first advanced Saudi Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) equipped with artificial intelligence aimed at enhancing efficiency and accuracy in healthcare.

The DePACS – Butterfly system represents a significant advancement in the field of imaging archiving and management, providing physicians and specialists with fast and secure access to precise diagnostic results.

Its high-capacity system handles a range of medical images, including teleradiology and cell and tissue images. The system's features include AI-powered analysis tools, fast communication with cloud storage servers, support for neutral archiving, and robust data protection measures, ensuring a comprehensive and secure experience for healthcare professionals.

The DePACS – Butterfly system offers a suite of functionalities, including medical image archiving and management, interactive processing, critical case management, comprehensive reporting, and complete mobile integration to facilitate access to information anytime.

With this launch, Diagnostics Elite reinforces its leadership in teleradiology, presenting an accurate innovation model in Saudi Arabia and supporting continuous advancement in the healthcare sector.

Tags#Diagnostics Elite Company #healthcare #Saudi Arabia #teleradiology