Germany sends AI-generated drones to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Germany is set to send 4,000 AI-generated kamikaze drones to Ukraine, Defense Boris Pistorius has declared. The drones, called ‘mini-Taurus’ in a reference to Berlin’s long-range cruise arms, are supposedly immune to jamming and other disabling measures.



Addressing an event in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, Pistorius stated the arms can “put the enemy’s electronic drone defense out of action” and basically “fly around it,” as cited by Die Welt. The drones may arrive to 30 or 40 kilometers “into the hinterland and then attack command posts, logistical hubs and other things,” he further noted, describing them “an important additional asset” for Ukraine’s forces.



Bild newspaper released earlier on Monday that the software firm Helsing had inked a deal for the shipment of the HX-2 Karma drones with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in September, with the project to be funded by Germany’s federal government.



Pistorius had earlier declared in June that thousands of combat drones will be sent to Ukraine, but did not give any further details at the time.

