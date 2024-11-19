Surinder Khanna Lauds Rohan Jaitley's Transformative Leadership Ahead Of DDCA Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna heaped praise on Rohan Jaitley, the President of the Delhi and District Association (DDCA), for a successful first term, highlighting the respect and changes Jaitley has brought to the association.

Jaitley, seeking a second term, on Tuesday filed his nomination for a second term as president of the DDCA at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The elections, set to take place between December 13 and 15, will also decide other key posts within the apex council, with results expected on December 16.

Khanna expressed his appreciation for the respect and recognition he received from Jaitley and DDCA, which he described as unprecedented in his career.

"Many nominations have been filed. Kirti Azad has also filed his nomination. In fact, a lot of people have filed nominations-around 200-250 people, I think. When I was given respect in the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), something that had never happened before, they brought me into the Cricket Advisory Committee. There is a process for applying, but the rule was abolished for me; they said there would be no rule for me because they needed my guidance," Khanna told IANS.

Khanna credited this gesture and environment for fostering his positivity and dedication to cricket development in Delhi. "My focus has always been on cricket. When respect is shown, I reciprocate with respect, love, and blessings," he added.

Khanna highlighted key initiatives taken under Jaitley's leadership, such as addressing the long-pending issue of players' pensions. For years, players who had competed in fewer than 25 matches were excluded from pension benefits, but this has since changed.

"Whatever cricket-related suggestions we give, for example, the players' pensions, which had been stopped for years for those who played less than 25 matches, have now been addressed. All players who played up to 24 matches were given a Diwali bonus for three months, and it will continue to be given."

He also mentioned significant progress on medical insurance for players, with a comprehensive policy worth 10 lakh rupees now in place for all current and former players for three years. "There was also an issue with medical insurance worth ten lakh rupees, which has now been arranged for all old and new players for three years. We hope that with this new committee and under its leadership, good work will continue."

Reflecting on the broader impact, Khanna noted the improvements within the DDCA and the talent showcased during the Delhi Premier League, which revealed promising young players among both boys and girls. "The Delhi Premier League saw a lot of talent emerge among both boys and girls. Criticizing is easy; I have done it extensively, even on public platforms. But thanks to the work done, people, including those in power, have recognized and appreciated it," he concluded.