J&K: Sajad Lone Voices Concern Over Steep Hike In Electricity Bills

Srinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) President of Peoples (PC) Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday voiced serious concern over a steep hike in electricity bills across J&K pushing an increase of nearly 50 per cent over the previous bills.

Sajad Lone criticised the ruling National Conference (NC) for creating what he called an 'electricity mess' and sought the government's immediate intervention.

“Phone calls from various villages reveal electricity bills inflated by 50 per cent. Even I am confused, did they promise to decrease electricity tariffs or increase them,” Lone said.

He also accused the NC-led government of employing what he called 'age-old trickery' by raising tariffs only to later offer waivers as a political gimmick.

“Imagine a household paying Rs100 in electricity fees. Instead of reducing it to Rs 50 as promised, they hiked it to Rs 200, then waive Rs 50, leaving the consumer paying Rs 150, which is still 50 per cent more than before the elections. This isn't relief, it's deceit. Trust me, if they do it, I will not be surprised,” he said.

Calling upon the Power Development Department to act immediately, Lone urged them to stop what he described as 'arbitrary and unjustified' tariff hikes.

In its election manifesto, the NC has promised to provide 200 units of electric power free to every household in J&K.

Electric power has been a major problem for the people of J&K for over 60 years. People need more electricity in the summer in the Jammu division and in Kashmir Valley during the winter months.

J&K is a traditionally electricity deficit region despite the fact that the region has the best hydroelectric power generation capacity because of its rivers.

The problem is that because of the Indus Water Treaty signed between India and Pakistan, no dam can be built over the rivers flowing from J&K to Pakistan. Only run-of-the-river electric power projects can be constructed in J&K.