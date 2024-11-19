Britain Sanctions Russia Over Illegal Deportation Of Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the British announced new sanctions targeting ten individuals and entities involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the British government, according to Ukrinform.

New sanctions target those supporting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukraine's children and erase their Ukrainian cultural heritage.

"No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin's targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

"As Ukraine reaches the grim milestone of 1,000 days of bravely defending against Putin's illegal invasion, the UK's support is iron-clad. With our international partners, we stand with Ukraine to confront Russian aggression and fight for freedom, liberty and victory," he added.

This latest round of sanctions targets those who prop up this insidious program, including the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a Russian paramilitary organization central to Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukraine's younger generation.

Also sanctioned is Tetiana Zavalska, the Russian-appointed Head of Kherson Children's Home, where 46 children were forcibly taken from the children's home to Russia for adoption.

Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Suk, Director of the Oleshky Boarding School for Children with disabilities in Kherson, has also been sanctioned for using his position to illegally transfer disabled Ukrainian children out of Kherson.

