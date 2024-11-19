J&K L-G Stresses Need To Preserve Links With Civilisational Values

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghazipur (UP), Nov 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that it was necessary to preserve and strengthen the links with time-tested civilizational values and pass on the treasure of art and literature to the young generation

The L-G said this while attending the 'Janam Shatabdi Samaroh' of a famous literary figure of Hindi and Bhojpuri literature, Dr Viveki Rai, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Paying homage to Dr Viveki Rai, the Lieutenant Governor said, "His wisdom and ideals continue to inspire millions across the country and guide us along in realising our dream of a developed nation. Dr Viveki Rai Ji, through his writings, brought out the aspirations of rural India, and the struggle of the common man and deprived sections of the society."

On the occasion, the L-G called upon the people to take five pledges to achieve five future goals to pay a fitting tribute to Dr Viveki Rai.

“Our first resolution should be to preserve and strengthen the links with our time-tested civilizational values and pass on the treasure of art and literature to the young generation. The intelligentsia of society should prepare for bigger responsibilities and provide solutions to future challenges. Our path must be of collective vision and our fourth aim should focus on building a nation of equal opportunities through collective strength and equal consciousness.," he said.

“Our fifth aim must look at ways to provide opportunities to teachers and writers in rural India to upgrade their knowledge, skills and competencies in line with the increasingly integrated world economy and ever-evolving technological landscape”, the Lieutenant Governor said.

The J&K L-G stressed the need for continuing our relationship and linking with the past to shape our present and future on the firm fundamentals of morality and principles.

He said great value has to be given to modern education, technology and learning. "But this would mean little in real context if we were to lose our connect with the great past of our civilisation," he said.