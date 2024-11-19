Ukrainian Forces Hit Military Arsenal In Bryansk Region - General Staff
Date
11/19/2024 5:11:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 19, 2024, units of the armed forces of Ukraine hit a military arsenal of the 1046th Logistics Center outside the city of Karachev in Russia's Bryansk region.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On the night of November 19, 2024, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out an attack on the arsenal of the 1046th logistics center near the city of Karachev, the RF's Bryansk region,” the report says.
According to the General Staff, as of 02:30 last night, 12 secondary explosions and a detonation were recorded in the target area.
“The destruction of ammunition depots for the army of the Russian occupiers to stop the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued...” the press service added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the launchers of a Russian Buk M-2 anti-aircraft system.
