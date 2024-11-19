New Esri Book Explores How Spatial Data Science Helps Users Understand Data And Make Predictions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Esri , the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, has released Spatial Data Science , a new that demonstrates how spatial scientists and practitioners can add big data into their workflows and methods. The book shows how data scientists can employ mapping, analysis, modeling, and prediction using spatial perspectives and geospatial technologies to gain new knowledge. It also illustrates the use of the Esri ArcGIS ecosystem.

Spatial Data Science covers the use of Esri's software to support new spatial data science methods to extract additional insights from various sources of geospatial data. Through six chapters, the book explains many of the building blocks critical for transforming data into information, knowledge, and solutions using a spatial context. Topics covered in the book include:



The growth of spatial data over the past few decades

Cloud computing, big data, and data science

Geospatial big data Advances in computing, data sources, and methods

Spatial Data Science is intended for readers using or studying GIS, as well as computer scientists, engineers, statisticians, and information and library scientists leading the development and deployment of data science. The book's author, John P. Wilson, is a professor of spatial sciences and sociology at the Dana and David Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at the University of Southern California (USC). The founding director of the Spatial Sciences Institute, Wilson's research focuses on the modeling of environmental systems and makes extensive use of GIS software tools, fieldwork, spatial analysis techniques, and spatial computer models.

Spatial Data Science is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486102, 220 pages, US$79.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589486119, US$79.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, go to esri/esripressorders for all ordering options, or go to esri/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

