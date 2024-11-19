Afghanistan National Football Team To Face Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghanistan's national team will face the national team of Tajikistan today in an international friendly match series.

The match, scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, will kick off at 5:30 PM and is the second game for Afghanistan in the international friendlies.

The friendly match between Afghanistan and Tajikistan will take place at the Central in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Afghanistan lost their first game in the series to Nepal with a score of 2-0. The defeat came as a setback for the team, which had previously performed well in competitive tournaments.

Earlier this year, the Afghan team managed a draw and a victory against India during the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers.

Additionally, they secured a 0-0 draw against Qatar, the two-time Asian champion. These games were under the guidance of English coach Ashley Westwood, who later left the team due to unpaid salaries and took a coaching role in Hong Kong.

Ahead of the match against Tajikistan, Afghanistan's Uzbek coach, Usman Toshev, expressed optimism. He stated that his players had addressed the gaps seen in their game against Nepal and are determined to deliver a stronger performance against Tajikistan.

The Afghan team's recent performances highlight the challenges faced by the players amid frequent changes in coaching staff and limited resources. Despite setbacks, the team has shown resilience, making notable strides in international competitions.

With the upcoming match against Tajikistan, Afghanistan's national team hopes to regain momentum and showcase their potential on the regional stage. Success in such games is vital not only for boosting team morale but also for inspiring fans back home amid challenging times for Afghanistan sports.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram