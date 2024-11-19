Eton Solutions Launches Etongpttm Enabled Fund Accounting Platform And Services Targeted At General Partners Of Private E...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Eton Solutions, a leader in comprehensive wealth management ERP systems, today announced the launch of a specialized Fund Accounting and Services suite tailored for Private Equity (PE), (RE) and Fund of Funds (FOF) firms, aiming to meet the demands of General Partners looking to enhance transparency and timely reporting to their end investors. This new offering, launched today in GIFT City, has been rolled out globally.

Built on the AtlasFive® platform, a cloud-native, AI-enhanced ERP solution, this expansion underscores Eton Solutions' commitment to transforming fund accounting. By integrating leading-edge AI technology with EtonGPTTM, Eton enhances compliance, portfolio management, and operational efficiency for PE firms operating in GIFT City.

Eton Solutions has solidified its position as an industry leader, supporting over 1,918 funds and supporting the management of $936 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) on its AtlasFive® platform. With Fund Administration services currently offered to 550 of its clients' funds, totaling $27 billion in AUM, Eton Solutions has already demonstrated the strength and scalability of its solutions.

AtlasFive® offers an extensive suite of integrated functionalities tailored to the complexities of Private Equity operations, covering portfolio management, GL accounting, fund accounting, tax ledger, and risk management, all driven by automation. Enhanced features include real-time client reporting, AI-enabled cash and treasury management through EtonGPTTM, and comprehensive compliance and security controls aligned with regulatory standards.

Purpose-built for General Partners and family offices, AtlasFive® combines AI-driven, real-time features to minimize manual work, accelerate decision-making, and establish a resilient digital infrastructure in GIFT City. With EtonGPTTM, AtlasFive® automates the processing of over 250 document types, including capital calls, distribution notices and manager statements - empowering fund administrators to achieve a 2X to 4X boost in operational efficiency.

Satyen Patel, Eton Solutions' Executive Chairman commented ,“Our launch today advances our mission to deliver cutting-edge, AI-powered fund accounting solutions to the private equity, real estate, and fund of funds sectors in fast-growing markets like India. AtlasFive® empowers firms to handle complex fund accounting with speed and precision, automating routine tasks to minimize errors. This digital transformation is critical in high-growth hubs like GIFT City, where firms can scale seamlessly while adhering to stringent compliance and security standards.”

While Eton Solutions serves clients worldwide, India is a strategic focus for its funds platform. As highlighted in a recent Jefferies report, the country is poised as a key market for private equity listings with a strong investment pipeline. Eton Solutions has solidified its reputation as a leader in cloud-native ERP platforms for wealth management and fund accounting, delivering advanced, AI-powered tools that streamline operations and enhance decision-making for asset managers, family offices, and private equity firms.

Bryan Henning, SVP and Head of International said ,“Family Offices globally have been evolving how they manage investments often times becoming General Partners for fund vehicles which support co-investment either within their family or with external partners. AtlasFive® has been successfully supporting these families over the years through fund management functionality in-built within AtlasFive®. This functionality has now been further developed to encompass all elements of managing the fund life cycle for GPs of Private Equity and Real Estate funds helping PE firms bring much needed operational efficiencies and enhanced end client reporting to their organisations.”



About Eton Solutions :

