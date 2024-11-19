Over 300 Exhibitors To Participate In Qatar Travel Mart 2024 From Nov 25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The highly anticipated Qatar Mart (QTM) 2024 will take place from November 25-27, 2024 at the Doha and Center (DECC).

This year's QTM will feature an expanded exhibition space of 15,000 square meters, allowing for more exhibitors and networking opportunities than ever before. With over 60 participating countries, 300 exhibitors, and an expected attendance of 12,000 visitors, QTM 2024 is set to surpass previous editions in terms of scale and impact.

The exhibition will showcase seven dedicated sectors: Business, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, Cultural, Sports, and Halal Tourism.

The event organizers have announced the strategic partners and sponsors who will play a key role in making this year's edition the largest and most impactful to date.

The highly anticipated third edition of QTM is organized by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conference, with the support of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI).

Visit Qatar has been confirmed as the 'Strategic Partner', 'Katara Hospitality' as the 'Founding Partner', and Visit Morocco as the 'Title Sponsor' of QTM 2024, reinforcing their commitment to supporting Qatar's growing tourism sector. Their involvement highlights the importance of collaboration in driving forward Qatar's ambitious tourism vision for 2030.

“Katara Hospitality is honoured to return as the founding partner of QTM for the third consecutive year, a partnership that underscores our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of luxury hospitality in Qatar and beyond. This event provides an invaluable platform to showcase our vision of excellence, innovation, and cultural heritage, while strengthening Qatar's position as a premier global destination. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Nextfairs, Visit Qatar, and all key stakeholders for their exceptional collaboration and shared dedication to the growth and success of Qatar's tourism industry. Together, we are building a legacy that will inspire future generations and elevate Qatar's role on the world stage,” said a statement.

Rachid Hamzaoui, MNTO Middle East and India Director said,“Morocco is proud to be the title sponsor of QTM 2024, an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between Morocco and Qatar, particularly with the celebration of the Qatar-Morocco Years of Culture 2024, which highlights the shared cultural values and historical bonds between our two nations."

“The partnership with QTM, part of our“light in Action” strategy, underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting Morocco's rich heritage and diverse tourism offerings, while fostering deeper cultural connections. We look forward to sharing our unique experiences and exploring new opportunities for collaboration with industry leaders at this prestigious event.” Furthermore, QTM 2024's industry support is further recognized with global partners; the World Leisure Organization (WLO) as 'Conference Partner', World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH) as 'Association Partner,' as well as AMFORHT, who are the World Association for Hospitality & Tourism Education & Training, as 'Association Partner.' These themes align with Qatar's National Vision 2030 by promoting sustainable development and positioning the country as a premier global destination for both leisure and business travel. As the fastest-growing tourism destination in the Middle East, the country's efforts to drive forward the tourism goal to welcome more than 6 million visitors a year by 2030 have resulted in strides being made, as according to the latest World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, Qatar is one of the strongest performers in January – July 2024 (147% versus 2019).

There will also be the Global Village, where attendees can immerse themselves in cultural showcases from around the world while experiencing Qatar's vibrant heritage firsthand.

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs said:“The announcement of our strategic partners and sponsors for QTM 2024 marks a significant milestone as we prepare for the largest edition of the event to date. Their invaluable contributions not only underscore the importance of collaboration in driving the future of Qatar's tourism sector but also reflect our shared commitment to elevating Qatar's position as a premier global destination.”