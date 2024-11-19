Chemical Logistics Market Shows Moderate Growth, $322.54 Billion Expected By 2032 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chemical Logistics Size

Rising chemical production and the growing need for safe handling and distribution of hazardous chemicals drive the global chemical logistics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surge in demand for chemical logistics owing to increased chemical production and rise in need for handling & distribution of dangerous chemicals drive the growth of the global chemical logistics market . However, complexities in chemical logistics, safety concerns, and poor infrastructure hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in tech-driven logistic services along with the rise in adoption of Internet of Things-enabled connected devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.As per the report, the global chemical logistics market was pegged at $253.71 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $322.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 326 Pages) at:Chemical logistics refers to the process of moving chemicals through a supply chain, facilitated by specialized services such as transportation and warehousing provided by chemical logistics companies. The chemical industry plays a critical role across numerous sectors, including plastics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food production, and automotive manufacturing. Many industries rely heavily on products derived from chemicals, which serve as essential components in items such as pharmaceutical drugs, food products, and other everyday goods. Transporting these chemicals, whether in liquid or solid form, requires meticulous handling, storage, and transportation to prevent risks like contamination or spoilage. Furthermore, chemical logistics providers must comply with evolving federal and state regulations to ensure the safety of workers and the general public.COVID-19 scenario:1. The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain with unprecedented challenges and several issues including OEM shutdowns, output reduction, insufficient labor, and raw material challenges.2. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure or suspension of production activities in several industries across the world.By end-use industry, the food segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to clear and sustainable packaging, on-the-go convenience, and the rapidly growing food industry. However, the chemical industry held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global chemical logistics market, due to the increase in demand for raw chemicals and the focus of companies on domestic production of chemicals.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:By mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global chemical logistics market. The top companies operating in the logistics market are forming a joint venture to expand the roadways logistics capabilities to provide chemical logistics services across various countries, which in turn, makes roadways the largest segment in the mode of transportation. However, the airways segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to the incorporation of new express freights for the fast transportation of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to growing infrastructure and development of new industrial location coupled with increase in urbanization in the developing countries in the region. However, the global chemical logistics market across LAMEA is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in demand for chemical materials among end-users such as automotive, construction, paints & coatings, textiles, and pharmaceutical and government initiatives towards the logistics infrastructure development in the region.Major market playersA&R LogisticsBASFAgilityBDtransBDP InternationalDeutsche Bahn (DB) SchenkerC.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.Rhenus LogisticsDeutsche Post AG (DHL)Ryder System Inc.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

