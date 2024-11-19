Three Killed, Seven Wounded In Russian Strikes In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 18, Russian invaders killed three residents and seven more in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“On November 18, Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region: two in Kostiantynivka and one in Siversk. Another seven people in the region were injured over the day,” Filashkin wrote.

He emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region (2877 killed and 6425 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Injury toll inexceeds 50, ten confirmed dead

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,877 people have been killed and 6,425 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians struck a neighborhood in Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery on November 18.