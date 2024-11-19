Addverb Announces Entry Into Humanoid Robotics, Set To Launch Next-Gen Humanoid In 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 19th November 2024: Addverb, a global leader in industrial robotics and warehouse automation, has announced its entry into the humanoid robotics field, with the launch scheduled for 2025. This landmark move represents a new chapter in Addverb's evolution, which began with developing fixed systems and mobile robots. Previously, Addverb introduced India's first quadruped, "Trakr," an AI-powered robot with autonomous navigation, modular payload, and the ability to traverse various terrains for maintenance and security applications. Addverb onboarded Reliance as a strategic investor in 2021 and subsequently deployed its advanced robotic solutions across multiple use cases in Reliance's diverse businesses, including grocery, fashion, petrochemicals, and healthcare. Addverb will work closely with Reliance to develop the humanoid, leveraging the synergy of the Jio AI Platform and 5G services, and deploy it extensively across the group's businesses for various use cases.



The new humanoid robot will be an advanced AI agent capable of processing vast volumes of multi-modal data from vision, audio, and touch inputs. Leveraging dynamic, self-learning algorithms, it will navigate complex environments, perform intricate tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to diverse workflows across industries-including warehouses, defence, and healthcare.



Equipped with cutting-edge GPU technology, energy-efficient actuators, and dual-arm capabilities, the robot will execute complex tasks requiring bipedal mobility across multiple terrains. It will also integrate Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology, enabling full autonomy in dynamic settings.



Powered by self-learning algorithms and multi-modal data, this humanoid will rapidly adapt to evolving environments, performing tasks like parcel handling, quality inspection, sorting, assembly, and disaster relief. Its dexterity and adaptability will allow it to thrive in both structured and unstructured settings.



On the humanoid robot announcement, Sangeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Addverb, said, "Our foray into humanoid robotics is driven by our ambition to eliminate '3D' jobs-those that are Dull, Dirty, and Dangerous. This project focuses on integrated processing and decision-making capabilities, enabling the humanoid to perform complex tasks with human-like dexterity and strength."



Mr. Kumar further added, "Our goal is not only to build a world-class humanoid robot but to create an ecosystem of downstream companies, similar to what we have achieved in warehouse automation in India. This initiative will boost humanoid robot density in India and support global adoption of this technology. We are embarking on an exciting journey towards transformative progress in robotics."



Addverb's commitment to quality has attracted a prestigious client list, such as Reliance, HUL, PepsiCo, Maersk, Mondial Relay, DHL, and Landmark, underscoring its reputation for transformative automation solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, and Asia, Addverb is set to redefine robotics with its humanoid launch in 2025, aligned with India's "Make in India, Make for the World" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" visions, contributing to India's global leadership in robotics and manufacturing.



About Addverb



Launched in 2016, Addverb provides smart end-to-end robots for warehouses and industrial automation. Addverb's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in India, with R&D facilities both in India and the US, and subsidiaries in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and the United States. The fleet of automated robots and various material handling technologies, combined with in-house system integration and software solutions, improves warehouse operations' space optimisation, efficiency, performance and accuracy.



Addverb solves its customers' problems through a four-pronged approach. Addverb discovers the right automation for a customer's problem; designs a tailor-made solution with its self-manufactured products, develops and executes the project, and delivers dedicated after-sales support.



Addverb boasts a wide portfolio consisting of Autonomous Mobile Robots, Sorting Robots, Auto Storage and Retrieval Systems, and Picking Technologies, fuelled by enterprise software; with a wide range of customers like Flipkart, ITC, Unilever, Patanjali, Marico, PAR Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and 350+ more.

