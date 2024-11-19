Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Monaco Prince On Nat'l Day
11/19/2024 3:05:28 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable to the Prince of Monaco Albert II to congratulate him on his country's national day, wishing him good health. (end)
