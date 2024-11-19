Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Monaco Prince On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable to the Prince of Monaco Albert II to congratulate him on his country's national day, wishing him good health. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.