Mexico suggests allocating 1 percent of military spending to support reforestation program

(MENAFN) Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum suggested allocating 1 percent of international military spending to support the "largest reforestation program in history" throughout the G20 conference in Brazil on Monday.



"The proposal is to establish a fund to allocate 1% of our countries' military spending to carry out the largest reforestation program in history. This would mean freeing up about 24 billion dollars per year," Sheinbaum stated in Rio de Janeiro.



Sworn in as leader on October 1, Sheinbaum used her G20 presentation to return Mexico to the international stage, advocating a multi-billion-dollar program to fight climate change and poverty.



Her plan’s goal is to fund 6 million tree planters to reforest 15 million hectares—an area 4 times the size of Denmark or 30 percent of Sweden's landmass.



"With this, we would help mitigate global warming and restore social fabric by helping communities rise out of poverty. The proposal is to stop sowing wars, let's sow peace, and let's sow life," stated Sheinbaum.



She emphasized that the suggested USD24 billion is 12 times Mexico’s current allocation for its "Sowing Life" program, a reforestation initiative aimed at curbing migration by hiring workers to plant fruit and timber trees.



Since its launch six years ago, "Sowing Life" has caused the planting of 1.1 million hectares and approximately 1.3 billion trees of more than 600 species, based on government data.

