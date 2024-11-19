Xinhua Silk Road: Bamboo Industry Aims For RMB100 Bln Output Value In E. China's Nanping

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a history of over 30 years and a complete industrial chain, the bamboo of Nanping City, east China's Fujian Province, achieved an output value of nearly 50 billion yuan in 2023, heading for a new goal of 100 billion yuan in output value with innovative methods.

As a key bamboo production base, Nanping boasts more than 6.5 million mu (about 433,000 hectares) of lush green bamboo forest, accounting for 40 percent and 10 percent of the province's and the country's total, respectively. It contributes about 10 percent to the total bamboo output in China.



Thanks to favorable geological conditions, Nanping's bamboo is in high quality, with large bamboo stems, long bamboo nodes and thick walls, so that the price of Nanping bamboo is higher than that of other regions, about 600 yuan for every tonne on average, said Zhao Shengyun, professor at Wuyi University.

In order to translate resource edge into economic and industrial edge, local government has rolled out clear action plans. In a circular published in September 2023, Nanping planned to achieve an output value of 100 billion yuan by 2030, building a high-quality development system featuring technological innovations, high efficiency and ecological preservation.

In light of technological innovations, Nanping has built several public innovation platforms, including city-level green industry innovation platforms, test centers for bamboo design and production, and provincial-level industrial design institutes, to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the bamboo industry and the cultivation of new quality productivity forces.

Now home to 1,162 bamboo processing enterprises, Nanping has formed a complete bamboo industrial chain, involving 42 national high-tech enterprises, 42 provincial-level leading enterprises in science and technology, 5 provincial-level technology centers, 4 provincial-level industrial design centers, 1 provincial-level industrial design and research institute and 2517 bamboo-related patents.

