Five Facts About Mcdonald's Chicken In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Arcos Dorados is the franchise that operates the McDonald's brand in 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Panama. A fact that is little known about McDonald's is the origin of its chicken, which is processed in Panamanian territory, making it a 100% local product.

Below are five interesting facts about the chicken that Panamanians enjoy on every visit to McDonald's:

1. A 100% Panamanian company: For decades, McDonald's has collaborated with local companies such as Melo, Arce Avícola and Toledano, who provide the chicken pieces for the delicious Pollo McCrispy. In addition, by working with national producers, the company supports the local economy, promoting the development of agriculture and production in the country.

2. Where does McDonald's chicken come from? The chicken used at McDonald's, both for the pieces and for the Chicken McNuggets, comes from Panamanian farms located in West Panama and Cerro Azul. This is the work of Panamanian ranchers and workers who apply traceability processes to deliver products that meet quality standards.

3. Breaking the myth of the famous Chicken McNuggets: This iconic product is made with 100% Panamanian chicken breast. The secret of its flavor lies in its tempura-style breading that gives it that characteristic crunch and has made it one of the most popular products on the menu.

4. The work behind this product: At McDonald's, they ensure that the quality and safety of their chicken is always their most important priority. That's why they closely monitor every step of the supply chain, and their suppliers' facilities are inspected every day by Panamanian authorities. Chicken McNuggets are prepared without preservatives, additives, artificial colors or flavors. An inspector from the Ministry of Health verifies daily that everything complies with regulations, so you can enjoy every bite knowing that they are safe and of the highest quality.

5. 40 years of McNuggets in Panama: In 2023, McDonald's celebrated four decades since adding McNuggets to its menu. Throughout this time, they have been a symbol of flavor and quality, delighting generations of consumers.

In Panama, around 34 million pieces of McNuggets are consumed each year, a testament to Panamanians' love for this iconic product.

