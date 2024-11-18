Prior To Latest Large-Scale Attack, Russia Had About 300 Kh-101 Cruise Missiles In Service - Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 11, 2024, Russia had about 300 Kh-101 missiles in service, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

“According to open data, as of November 11, 2024, the Russian were armed with approximately 300 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles,” HUR told 24.

The Russian has already used some of them during the latest large-scale attack, according to HUR. However, the enemy may not stop producing missiles of this type and produce several dozen units of this deadly weapon every month.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russian defense industry enterprises can produce 40-50 units of such missiles per month.

The Kh-101 is a strategic air-to-ground subsonic cruise missile that was put into service in 2013. The missiles are among the most expensive in the Russian army, with an estimated cost of $13 million. The Russian forces launch them from Tu-160 or Tu-95 MS strategic bombers with 12 missiles and 8 missiles, respectively. They can fly over 5,500 kilometers.

As reported, Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones at Ukraine on November 17. Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 140 aerial targets.