World's First Successful Trial Of Quantum Tokens Created Using Quantum Technology

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced a successful trial of tokens(1) created using quantum (quantum tokens) in cooperation with Tokyo-based Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) and U.S.-based Quantinuum.

Mitsui and Quantinuum, which is engaged in the global rollout of quantum computing, have been working to develop practical unforgeable quantum tokens based on properties of quantum physics that are patented by Quantinuum. Until now, the principle behind quantum tokens had been proven in theory, but this time, using a quantum key distribution (QKD)(2) system for quantum cryptography communications(3) provided by NEC and 10km of optical fiber cable, the world's first demonstration experiment has been conducted to issue and redeem quantum tokens in an environment assumed for commercial use, and it was confirmed that tokens can be issued and redeemed as theoretically predicted.

Unlike the tokens used in conventional communications technology, quantum tokens cannot be forged and can be redeemed instantly. Thanks to these characteristics, it will be possible to use them for a variety of purposes, including data restoration and certification, primarily for financial sector applications, such as high-speed transactions and commodity trading. The quantum cryptographic communication technology used in the trial is expected to be used in future infrastructure development as a communication method that cannot be decrypted by quantum computers, and quantum tokens can be used on this infrastructure. Based on the results of this trial, NEC will continue to work towards the social implementation of quantum cryptography technology.

The equipment provided by NEC was partially supported by "Research and Development for the Construction of a Global Quantum Cryptographic Communication Network (JPJ008957)" project, which is part of the results from Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' (MIC) "R&D of ICT Priority Technology Project" (JPMI00316) and Japan's Cabinet Office's "Photonics and Quantum Technology for Society 5.0" project under the Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP).

(1) Token: A digital certificate indicating certain rights and values, such as digital assets, user information, and access rights.

(2) Quantum key distribution (QKD) systems use quantum mechanics to share random secret keys between two communicating parties in order to guarantee secure communication, and then encrypt and decrypt information based on those keys. (Patented (as of November 18, 2024))

(3 )Quantum cryptographic communication: Various companies are working to develop communications technologies that employ quantum properties to make eavesdropping physically impossible. In order to achieve this, quantum cryptographic communication uses encryption based on quantum properties

