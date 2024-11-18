Cisco And MGM Resorts International Sign Multi-Year Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bringing the Next Generation of Guest Experience to Las Vegas and Beyond

Global gaming and entertainment company MGM Resorts International signs a Whole Portfolio Agreement with Cisco to deliver next-generation guest experiences.

Agreement gives MGM Resorts access to much of Cisco's software portfolio and Customer Experience (CX) services. Multi-year agreement brings simplicity and predictability as the company paves the way for future location services and next-generation machine applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) and MGM Resorts International today announce that the companies have signed a Whole Portfolio Agreement (WPA), empowering MGM Resorts with the majority of Cisco's software portfolio. This includes cybersecurity, software defined networking, software defined-WAN, digital experience assurance, full-stack observability, data center and services. This agreement spans 5.5 years, benefiting guests and employees across all of MGM Resorts' properties.

"Guests expect world-class hospitality from MGM Resorts, and technology helps us deliver."

Cisco technology powers many guest experiences at MGM Resorts International, including at the Ideation Studio at Park MGM.

Recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®, MGM Resorts operates some of the most famous resorts and casinos in the world. It prides itself on delivering a winning combination of quality entertainment, luxurious destinations and exceptional guest experience.

The agreement will enable the automation of MGM Resort's network. This will pave the way for future location services and next-generation machine learning applications in the gaming and hospitality industry, unlocking new channels of guest engagement. Additionally, Cisco technology will ensure uptime and security-essential for the delivery of exceptional guest experiences in its 24/7 operations.

"Guests expect world-class hospitality from MGM Resorts, and technology helps us deliver," said Branden Newman, Chief Technology Officer, MGM Resorts International. "The new agreement with Cisco will give our employees the technology, speed and agility they need as we continue to deliver amazing guest experiences at all MGM Resorts' destinations."

Cisco and MGM Resorts' relationship dates back many years, with Cisco technology playing an integral role in MGM Resorts' operations.

The WPA strengthens this relationship. Together, the companies will ensure MGM Resorts' employees have secure access to all applications so they can continue to transform the business. Additionally, the deployment supports MGM Resorts' sustainability goals as Cisco's portfolio can be used to reduce emissions, improve resource efficiency and enable more circular business models.

"At Cisco, we securely connect everything to make anything possible," said Scott Herren, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Cisco. "We are excited to continue our partnership with MGM Resorts in this next phase of their digital transformation. With decades of technology and expertise, Cisco aims to help MGM Resorts navigate into the future and simplify processes to drive innovation at scale."

"As the lead Cisco partner on this WPA, we look forward to delivering the outcomes expected by MGM Resorts as part of its digital transformation plans," added Marco Mohajer, President, Technologent. "Equipped with data from across the business, we can predict and proactively address MGM Resorts' technology and communication needs to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

About Cisco

CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM ) is an S&P 500®

global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at

