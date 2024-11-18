Colony Compute Inc. Announces Q1 2025 Launch Of Its HQ And 10MW COMPUTE HIVETM And Strategic Partnership With RAVEL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) COLONY's COMPUTE HIVE will employ RAVEL Orchestrate for workload management, utilize 100% immersion-cooled infrastructure, and scale to 50MW by the end of 2025

RATHDRUM, ID, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colony Compute, Inc. ("COLONY"), announced today that it will launch its distributed UTILITY COMPUTE HIVETM (“HIVE”) data center services in Q1 2025, beginning at its headquarters facility in Lancaster, South Carolina, with a plan to scale to 50MW of capacity by year end.With 120,000 square feet of building sitting on 25 acres, COLONY is evaluating other options to bring more green power to the site.COLONY's services are architected specifically to meet the escalating demand of Artificial Intelligence and other compute-intensive workloads from both commercial enterprises and the scientific community.The company will scale its resources by adding a geographically distributed, centrally managed network of small footprint UTILITY COMPUTE HIVEs, targeted to grow to an additional 100MW of compute power by the end of 2026. All locations will be deployed utilizing the latest immersion cooling technology.“We've been researching the options for over a year to find the best solution for both highest performance and operating efficiency. Working with the industry leading OEMs, we've made a strategic decision to standardize on full immersion,” said Kevin Vitale, CEO of Colony Compute Inc..“Building specifically for AI and compute intensive workloads, we can deliver our customers the power, technology, space and access to critical compute resources in a fraction of the time and at the lowest environmental impact.”Core to COLONY's strategy is to build a solution stack ecosystem of leading technology providers. The first to be announced is a strategic partnership with RAVEL, designers of orchestration and workload management solution, RAVEL Orchestrate. COLONY selected RAVEL for their extensive experience working with high-compute workloads across media and entertainment, generative AI, and other HPC applications, their deep technical relationships down to the component level, and importantly, their focus on stripping away the complexity for the end customer.“At RAVEL we care deeply about impact, and responsible compute has become a key area of focus for us over the past 12 months, as we've worked to support our customers and partners in achieving both their productivity and sustainability goals. We're thrilled to be partnering with COLONY to bring our expertise to the world's first fully immersion cooled data centers and help ease the adoption of a more sustainable way of managing heavy compute needs.” Said Denise Muyco, CEO and co-founder at RAVEL.In partnership with RAVEL, COLONY will be running an“Immersion Challenge” in early 2025. The Immersion Challenge will pit air-cooled racked servers against immersion servers to establish once and for all which infrastructure delivers the greatest efficiencies and cost savings. COLONY, RAVEL, and partners are inviting organizations with heavy Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Content Creation, and Render workloads to register their interest to take part in the challenge.“There is still a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt out there, and if we are going to have any chance at all in meeting the voracious demand for power and compute in the AI generation, we need to accelerate the availability of high density, high efficiency computing” said Vitale.“The problem is there are still too many silos. COLONY, RAVEL and our other strategic partners want to provide customers the data that they need to be confident with, and benefit from, immersion cooling infrastructure at an integrated solution level.”Register your interest in the Immersion Challenge here:About COLONYColony Compute Inc is the world's first 100% immersion-cooled provider of high performance computing as a service, specifically designed to meet the needs of artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive workloads form AI innovators, enterprises and the scientific community. Headquartered in Lancaster, South Carolina, the company offers dynamically scalable computing resources on demand and consumed as a utility. Select customers can also take advantage of COLONY's highly efficient, environment and grid friendly infrastructure for colocation of the compute assets. For more information about COLONY, visit the COLONY website or contact us at ....About RAVELRAVEL (formerly StratusCore) is a leading provider of DevOps tools for the Virtualization and SMART AssemblyTM of cloud, on-prem, and data center infrastructure for complex workloads and workflows. Our flagship product RAVEL OrchestrateTM provides teams with a no-code, DevOps & IT solution that automates & rapidly assembles complex software and hardware environments, including managing infrastructure, virtualization technology, identity management, and customized software images. From generative AI, machine learning, and digital content creation studios, to architecture and engineering environments, and to large enterprises in the energy, computing and healthcare sectors, our solutions help our customers elevate their productivity and improve their workflow. For more information about RAVEL visit the RAVEL website , LinkedIn, XTwitter, and Facebook pages, or contact us at ....

